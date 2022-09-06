Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo’s mayor to visit the White House this week

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and other Ohio mayors are scheduled to visit the White House this week.

According to a City of Toledo spokesperson, Ohio mayors will be at the White House Wednesday to launch a new initiative called “Communities in Action: Building a Better America.” The initiative aims to highlight federal investments that have helped local communities, including funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The mayors are scheduled to meet with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, White House Director of Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms, and American Rescue Plan Coordinator Gene Sperling. It’s expected to happen at 11:45 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed and 21 people were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound in Lima...
OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima
The crash occurred on Sept. 4 around 10:32 p.m. on US 6 near mile post 5 in Madison Township.
1 dead, 5 hospitalized in four-vehicle crash on US 6
Fiery crash at Sylvania and Monroe leaves one dead, another injured
Fiery crash at Sylvania and Monroe leaves one dead, another injured
Upper Sandusky High School parents speaking out
Parents speaking out after daughter hospitalized for Upper Sandusky High School drug incident
Woman asks Ohio sheriff sergeant for help with flat tire, gets arrested for OVI

Latest News

The League of Women Voters hosts outreach events for National Voter Registration Day
Toledo federal courthouse
TFRD investigates white powder substance at courthouse
Kids enjoyed trick or treating at the Toledo Zoo.
Children’s Halloween events return to Toledo Zoo
During his visit, President Biden will highlight the electric vehicle manufacturing boom that...
Biden to visit Detroit Auto Show