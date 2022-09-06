Toledo’s mayor to visit the White House this week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and other Ohio mayors are scheduled to visit the White House this week.

According to a City of Toledo spokesperson, Ohio mayors will be at the White House Wednesday to launch a new initiative called “Communities in Action: Building a Better America.” The initiative aims to highlight federal investments that have helped local communities, including funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The mayors are scheduled to meet with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, White House Director of Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms, and American Rescue Plan Coordinator Gene Sperling. It’s expected to happen at 11:45 a.m.

