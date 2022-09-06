Trump to hold Ohio rally for JD Vance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTVG) - Former President Donald Trump is planning a rally in Ohio to support U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance ahead of the November general election.

According to the Save America PAC website, Trump will hold a rally in Youngstown, Ohio at the Covelli Centre on Sept. 17. You can find the event page here.

Vance hinted at the Trump rally in an interview with 13abc’s Josh Croup last week.

Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan are running for Republican Rob Portman’s Senate seat.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details on the rally as they become available.

