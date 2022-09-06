Birthday Club
Trump to hold Ohio rally for JD Vance

FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. Trump is returning to Washington for the first time since leaving office to deliver a policy speech Tuesday night, July 26 before allies who have been crafting an agenda for a possible second term. Trump will address the America First Policy Institute's two-day America First Agenda Summit.((AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File))
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTVG) - Former President Donald Trump is planning a rally in Ohio to support U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance ahead of the November general election.

According to the Save America PAC website, Trump will hold a rally in Youngstown, Ohio at the Covelli Centre on Sept. 17. You can find the event page here.

Vance hinted at the Trump rally in an interview with 13abc’s Josh Croup last week.

Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan are running for Republican Rob Portman’s Senate seat.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details on the rally as they become available.

