9/7: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Sunny skies and warming highs; wet again starting Sunday
Plenty of sun between now and the weekend, but rain will likely return for a second Sunday in a row. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After a cloudy past few days, sun has won out for the midweek -- and will continue to do so through Friday, as highs edge into the mid-80s. While Saturday could see a few showers sneak in late, Sunday is the one to watch for as a cut-off low ambles its way slowly across the Midwest, leading to potentially more wet days during the early part of next week.

