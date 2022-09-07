9/7: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

After a cloudy past few days, sun has won out for the midweek -- and will continue to do so through Friday, as highs edge into the mid-80s. While Saturday could see a few showers sneak in late, Sunday is the one to watch for as a cut-off low ambles its way slowly across the Midwest, leading to potentially more wet days during the early part of next week.

