Black Swamp Ice Frogs to host “Get to Know Us Skate”

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Black Swamp Ice Frogs are kicking off their season by hosting a “Get to Know Us Skate.”

BSIF is a special needs co-ed no contact Association of Special Needs hockey program for ages five and up. It provides individuals with physical and/or developmental disabilities the opportunity to learn to skate and participate in the sport of ice hockey.

BSIF says “Get to Know Us Skate” allows individuals to meet the team and coaches and is open for anyone who would like to give BSIF a try. The event also includes one-on-one instruction with everything that you will need included.

The event will take place on Sept. 25 at the Slater Ice Arena at Bowling Green State University. Check in is at 4:30 p.m. and skating with the team and the coaches will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

BSIF is open to anyone with any level of skating ability, from the non-skater to the experienced. Joining the team will allow participants to learn to skate, sportsmanship, social interaction, skill developments, weekly exercise and more. BSIF says fees for the program include practice ice times, skates, equipment, instruction and coaching.

For more information about BSIF, contact blackswampicefrogs@yahoo.com or visit the BSIF Facebook page.

