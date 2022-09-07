Campus-wide concern at B.G.S.U. after students in head-on crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University.

B.G.S.U. President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd year student at the College of Business, died in a car crash Sunday.

“It’s really sad. It’s really sad. I can’t imagine how the parents would feel. The classmates, the teachers. It’s really sad. I got the email and I was very devastated,” said Prisca Omugbe, a Graduate Student at B.G.S.U. “Someone that had, like, a whole life ahead of him, just crushed. It’s really sad.”

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Walker was in the back seat of a vehicle heading west on U.S. 6 between Bowling Green and Fremont. A pick-up truck heading in the opposite direction attempted to pass two vehicles, ran both off the road, then hit the car Walker was inside head-on.

Walker, who was 20 years old and from Vermillion, did not survive.

“Every time I do hear about a car accident, it’s crazy cause, like, every day we drive the cars and, like, whenever you hear about another, like, person dying in one, especially a peer, it’s just, it’s a hard subject to hear,” said B.G.S.U. Freshman Katie Van Dyke. “It kind of makes you scared, but also, like, you feel more sad than scared because it’s tragic, honestly.”

Troopers suspect the driver of the pick-up truck, a 42-year-old man from Toledo, was drinking and driving.

“Don’t drink while driving,” added B.G.S.U. Freshman Zachary Draeger. ”You don’t know, like, who you could hurt or what lasting impact you’re gonna have on friends, family. Like, just don’t make dumb decisions, I guess.”

That driver and the three other students in the car with Walker all ended up at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medial Center in Toledo. The driver has not yet been charged. No word on any of their conditions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.