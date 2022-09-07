Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Doctor dies after getting lost, running out of water while hiking, officials say

Officials in Arizona have identified the hiker who died from heat exhaustion on Monday as 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Staff, Holly Bock and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Officials in Arizona say a doctor has died after he was part of a group of hikers who ran out of water while getting lost on a trail.

Arizona’s Family reports, 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion, was hiking with a group on a trail near Cave Creek on Monday afternoon when they suddenly needed emergency assistance.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called at about 1:30 p.m. for reports of a person possibly suffering from heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead.

Firefighters were also called to the scene to help rescue the group of six, as they needed to be flown to safety. Deputies said Dishion was among those rescued. He was taken to the hospital, but later died.

Officials said the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and were expected to be OK.

Scottsdale Fire Department Capt. Dave Folio said the group was about four miles in on the trail when they ran out of water and got lost. He added their phones were dead, and they had to borrow someone else’s phone to call 911.

Folio is warning others the Arizona heat is something to be taken seriously.

“When we got out on that trail, the temperature on the asphalt alone was reading 127 off our truck. I think it was 109 outside, so it was extreme heat. They [the group] should have been off the trail three or four hours ago,” Folio said. “Have a plan; know your limitations. That’s the message we are trying to get out.”

The National Weather Service reports much of Arizona remains under an excessive heat warning this week. The NWS said everyone should stay hydrated even if they aren’t thirsty, and if someone isn’t feeling well, get inside or find shade.

Dishion was a first-year resident at the Barrow Neurological Institute. The company released the following statement following his death:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Dr. Evan Dishion. Dr. Dishion was a bright and gifted physician who had recently begun his first year as a neurology resident at Barrow Neurological Institute. He was a kind and generous person who made it his mission and passion for improving the lives of others. We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Dr. Dishion’s family, friends and colleagues during this time of mourning.”

The fire department confirmed that Dishion died of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed and 21 people were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound in Lima...
OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima
The crash occurred on Sept. 4 around 10:32 p.m. on US 6 near mile post 5 in Madison Township.
1 dead, 5 hospitalized in four-vehicle crash on US 6
Fiery crash at Sylvania and Monroe leaves one dead, another injured
Fiery crash at Sylvania and Monroe leaves one dead, another injured
Upper Sandusky High School parents speaking out
Parents speaking out after daughter hospitalized for Upper Sandusky High School drug incident
Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to be retired
Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to be retired

Latest News

Fifty one kids don't have a place to play football.
Tiffin Youth Football League kicks Fostoria Bills team out of the 2022 league.
Those on campus at Bowling Green State University are waiting for updates on the three students...
Campus-wide concern at B.G.S.U. after students in head-on crash
Fifty one kids don't have a place to play football.
Tiffin Youth Football League kicks Fostoria Bills out of league for 2022
Riverview Terrace residence had to evacuate the building after engineers found structural...
Former Riverview Terrace residents ; the future of Adrian Inn discussed at city council meeting
9/6/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/6/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast