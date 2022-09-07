Former Riverview Terrace residents ; the future of Adrian Inn discussed at city council meeting

ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - The Adrian City Commission discussed the future for Adrian Inn and the former Riverview residents on Tuesday.

City officials said residents need to understand the urgency of finding a permanent solution.

“The reason we bought the Adrian Inn was to provide a more stable alternative like was discussed in the meeting; there are approximately seventy rooms there,” said City Administrator Gregory Elliott. “Obviously, a motel isn’t a great place to live over the longer term, but at least it’s a safe and stable place for those folks to live.”

Riverview residents have been given until September 15 to vacate the Tecumseh Inn and Super 8; however, the option to rent at the Adrian Inn remains open.

Elliot said the place is in need of some repairs, including a $20,000 roof.

“It sounds like the city commission is very interested in going ahead with at least repairing the roof, which is probably all we can do in the short term heading into the winter,” said Elliot.

The commission discussed long-term options for Adrian Inn, which include turning it into a transitional housing facility.

Commissioner Kelly Castleberry runs a shelter in Adrian and understands the need for transitional housing in the city.

" You can’t expect people to get through recovery, find employment, and all those things while living in a group shelter. So transitional housing is more of an opportunity for independence and to begin that walk back into employment, and sustainability and things like that. So it’s more sustainable housing than emergency shelter,’ said Castleberry.

While the council did not come to a vote during their meeting, members said they will continue discussing the future of the Inn and its residents in the upcoming weeks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.