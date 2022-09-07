Birthday Club
Lourdes University president retiring at the end of the month

Mary Ann Gawelek, president of Lourdes University, is retiring at the end of the month.
Mary Ann Gawelek, president of Lourdes University, is retiring at the end of the month.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The president of Lourdes University is retiring at the end of September.

The Lourdes University Board of Trustees and the Sisters of St. Francis leadership announced the retirement of President Mary Ann Gawelek Wednesday.

Ed.D. Dr. Gawelek began her term in July 2016. The university called her an innovative visionary, who made a tremendous impact on the institution. Her last day will be September 30, 2022.

“Dr. Gawelek has been instrumental in Lourdes’ growth and did an excellent job leading the University during the pandemic,” offers Board Chair William J. Carroll.

The Lourdes Board of Trustees has appointed Provost Terry M. Keller, Ph.D., as Interim President.

“We look forward to working with Dr. Keller and continuing to provide an excellent education for Lourdes students,” adds Mr. Carroll. “An executive search firm will be hired with an extensive presidential search to follow. The search will be open and we invite all qualified candidates to apply.”

Under Gawelek’s leadership, Lourdes University established its first ever doctoral program (Online Doctor of Nursing Practice) and now offers many students the opportunity to complete their degrees in the modality that best fits their lives whether in the traditional classroom experience or online.

During her tenure, the University achieved its 10-year accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission, gained approval to offer online degree programs, and received accreditation to transition its Nurse Anesthesia Master of Science in Nursing program to a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

