Luckey Branch Library to hold grand opening

After more than 30 years its location in downtown Luckey, the Luckey Branch Library will open...
After more than 30 years its location in downtown Luckey, the Luckey Branch Library will open its new doors on Sept. 10 during its grand opening celebration.(Pixabay)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUCKEY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Luckey Branch Library is holding a Grand Opening at it’s new location this weekend.

After more than 30 years its location in downtown Luckey, the Luckey Branch Library will open its new doors on Sept. 10 during its grand opening celebration.

The grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 335 Park Drive in Luckey. The schedule of the event is as follows

  • 10 a.m. - Remarks from local dignitaries and elected officials and the ribbon cutting
  • 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - MakerSpace demonstrations, inflatables, light food and activities

According to organizers, the branch is moving from its current location to the former Troy-Webster American Legion property which the Pemberville Public Library System bought in December 2020. The new location doubles the library’s square footage and will allow the library to offer more services, including a MakerSpace.

Organizers say the MakerSpace will provide access to technology and equipment that people can use for hobbies or academic projects. The On-site technology includes a laser engraver and cutter, a 3D printer, a Cricut, sewing machines and a heat press.

A new Recording Room will also be available for students and adults to record and edit audiovisual material for projects, presentations, podcasts, job interviews and more.

According to organizers, the new building has been renovated to provide ADA accessible doors and restrooms and will also include a large Community Room that can be rented by community members to hold meetings and social events after business hours.

The grand opening event is open to the public.

