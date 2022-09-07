Michigan Attorney General files to get abortion amendment on November ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed an amicus brief in Reproductive Freedom For All v Board of State Canvassers. The brief is in support of Reproductive Freedom For All (RFFA) and its appeal to the state Supreme Court to put its ballot question before voters on November 8.

The brief argues the Board of State Canvassers acted beyond its authority in challenging the spacing between words within the proposed ballot language.

In the brief, which can be read in full below, Nessel “respectfully requests this Court issue a writ of mandamus requiring the Defendants to certify the petition to appear on the November 8, 2022 election ballot.”

On July 11, RFFA’s ballot proposal submitted approximately 750,000 signatures to the Michigan Department of State. After examining the signatures to verify whether enough was submitted, it was estimated that the petition contains 596,379 valid signatures - 146,228 more than the minimum threshold for certification.

“An overwhelming number of Michigan residents signed petitions in support of placing the question of abortion access on the ballot in November,” said Nessel. “Our state constitution provides the people with direct access to the democratic process and that access should not be limited by appointed individuals acting beyond the scope and authority of their duty.”

Last week, the Board of State Canvassers was deadlocked on their decision of whether to place before voters a constitutional amendment guaranteeing access to abortion care in Michigan.

The deadlock came from the board made up of two Republicans and two Democrats, meaning the measure failed to make the ballot.

Nessel’s brief further states, “The People’s right to amend their Constitution cannot be discarded by a pair of unelected officials playing fast and loose with their statutory charge.”

