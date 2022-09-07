Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide

A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a shooting at a home.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - An investigation into the deaths of an elementary school teacher and her children in South Carolina has revealed that they died in a murder-suicide, according to authorities.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death of the children, 11-year-old Eric and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, is homicide. Their mother, Laura Moberly, died by suicide.

Officials confirmed to WMBF that the deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide.

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said the 42-year-old teacher and her two children were all found shot to death at a home on Centennial Circle last week.

Records from family court show a legal order of separation was filed by Moberly’s husband, William, on June 13.

The latest filings were dated Aug. 30, the same date on which a temporary hearing was scheduled.

Officers were called to the home the day after the scheduled hearing, where they found the three of them dead.

Moberley taught at Carolina Forest Elementary School, which is also where Emily attended.

According to the funeral home, services are planned for Thursday for Moberley and her two children.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash at Sylvania and Monroe leaves one dead, another injured
Fiery crash at Sylvania and Monroe leaves one dead, another injured
Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to be retired
Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to be retired
Upper Sandusky High School parents speaking out
Parents speaking out after daughter hospitalized for Upper Sandusky High School drug incident
Toledo woman charged for allegedly shooting man three times
Toledo woman charged for allegedly shooting man three times
Three people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a...
Coroner: Man dies from gunshot wound to the head

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol,,...
Senate to vote on same-sex marriage in coming weeks
She survived but is in a vegetative state
Toledo man sentenced for shooting his girlfriend in the back of the head
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at...
Harris to lead US delegation to Japan for Abe’s funeral
Debate in Ottawa County over future wind, solar projects