Ohio zoo officials announce birth of baby giraffe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium recently revealed the newest addition to its animal family.

A male Masai giraffe baby was born on Aug. 31 to mother Zuri.

According to the Columbus Zoo, the giraffe was able to take several steps and nurse shortly after birth; both are signs of a healthy calf.

Zoo officials said the baby giraffe has “a fuzzy mane, unique spot pattern, enviable eyelashes, and long wobbly legs that have already supported excited ‘zoomies.’”

The new calf has not been named yet. He is currently housed at the Columbus Zoo’s giraffe barn so he can bond with his mother before being introduced to other members of the herd.

