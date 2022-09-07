Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Remote-controlled robots will be used to clean up Edgewater Beach, Lake Erie

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachgoers could soon spot new technology that will be used to help clean Cleveland’s Lake Erie shoreline.

The “BeBot” is a remote-controlled robot that can rake and collect plastic litter, cans, food wrappers, or cigarettes at a pace of 32,000 square feet per hour, according to Meijer.

The solar- and battery-powered devices will be used to pick up debris for recycling along Lake Erie and the other Great Lakes.

Additionally, the retailer said the “Pixie Drone” will be deployed to collect litter from the lake surfaces. It is also capable of collecting other data from the water, including temperatures and pH levels.

“Contributing to the conservation of these invaluable waterways is important to the wellbeing of our ecosystems, economy, and the communities we serve,” Meijer president and CEO Rick Keyes said.

The efforts to clean beaches in the Midwest, which started in August, are part of a partnership with Meijer and the the Council of the Great Lakes Region.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash at Sylvania and Monroe leaves one dead, another injured
Fiery crash at Sylvania and Monroe leaves one dead, another injured
Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to be retired
Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to be retired
Upper Sandusky High School parents speaking out
Parents speaking out after daughter hospitalized for Upper Sandusky High School drug incident
Toledo woman charged for allegedly shooting man three times
Toledo woman charged for allegedly shooting man three times
Three people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a...
Coroner: Man dies from gunshot wound to the head

Latest News

American Airlines flies of out Toledo for the last time
American Airlines flies of out Toledo for the last time
BSIF provides individuals with physical and/or developmental disabilities the opportunity to...
Black Swamp Ice Frogs to host “Get to Know Us Skate”
Tiffin honors citizen, paramedics, EMTs for saving electrician’s life from cardiac arrest.
Tiffin honors citizen, paramedics, EMTs for saving electrician’s life from cardiac arrest
9/7: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
9/7: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
White House hosts Ohio leaders for discussion on ARPA spending
Toledo's Mayor joins White House discussion - clipped version