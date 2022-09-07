Remote-controlled robots will be used to clean up Edgewater Beach, Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachgoers could soon spot new technology that will be used to help clean Cleveland’s Lake Erie shoreline.

The “BeBot” is a remote-controlled robot that can rake and collect plastic litter, cans, food wrappers, or cigarettes at a pace of 32,000 square feet per hour, according to Meijer.

The solar- and battery-powered devices will be used to pick up debris for recycling along Lake Erie and the other Great Lakes.

Additionally, the retailer said the “Pixie Drone” will be deployed to collect litter from the lake surfaces. It is also capable of collecting other data from the water, including temperatures and pH levels.

“Contributing to the conservation of these invaluable waterways is important to the wellbeing of our ecosystems, economy, and the communities we serve,” Meijer president and CEO Rick Keyes said.

The efforts to clean beaches in the Midwest, which started in August, are part of a partnership with Meijer and the the Council of the Great Lakes Region.

