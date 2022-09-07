September 7th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be very nice the next few days with sunshine through the rest of the work week with some patchy fog possible in the early morning hours. Highs will be around 80 today, low 80s Thursday, and mid 80s on Friday. There is a chance for some wildfire smoke aloft on Friday. Saturday will turn humid with a high in the middle 80s. Rain is likely Sunday and Monday. Highs will cool to the low to middle 70s later next week.

