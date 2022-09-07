Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Sheriff’s deputy sought in connection with 2 fatal shootings in California

A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings...
A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and woman.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a northern California sheriff’s deputy the in connection with the slaying of two people early Wednesday morning.

He remains at-large hours after the bloodshed.

Law enforcement officials say they are searching for Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Williams allegedly shot the pair in Dublin, California, early Wednesday morning and drove away.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash at Sylvania and Monroe leaves one dead, another injured
Fiery crash at Sylvania and Monroe leaves one dead, another injured
Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to be retired
Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to be retired
Upper Sandusky High School parents speaking out
Parents speaking out after daughter hospitalized for Upper Sandusky High School drug incident
Toledo woman charged for allegedly shooting man three times
Toledo woman charged for allegedly shooting man three times
Three people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a...
Coroner: Man dies from gunshot wound to the head

Latest News

One of at least two mysterious objects over Tucson was captured on video by the UA Hydrology...
Mysterious object spotted flying low over Arizona
Authorities identified the killer and victim in a cold case from 1988.
1988 cold case solved after killer identified through DNA test from family
American Airlines flies of out Toledo for the last time
American Airlines flies of out Toledo for the last time
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record