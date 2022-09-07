Birthday Club
Tiffin honors citizen, paramedics, EMTs for saving electrician’s life from cardiac arrest.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - In August, an electrician for the city of Tiffin was lucky enough to have nine individuals within short proximity to help save his life.

Mike Tschanen got the chance to thank them all as they were honored with the Tiffin Fire/Rescue Division’s Life Saving Award on Tuesday.

Fire Chief Rob Chappell shared the story with the Tiffin City Council, (starting at the 8 minute mark) telling how Tschanen was working on a traffic signal when his heart stopped.

Fellow city electrician Steve Clouse called 911 while still in the bucket of the work truck, and citizen Nancy Coffman parked her car and began CPR.

According to Chappell, the paramedics and EMTs arrived in under three minutes to take over, and 17 minutes Tschanen was on his way to Tiffin Mercy to receive more life-saving care.

Abraham Lincoln is credited with saying, “Next to creating a life the finest thing a man can do is save one.” On the...

Posted by Tiffin Fire/Rescue Division on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

On the Tiffen Fire/Rescue’s Facebook page, the organization the line: “Next to creating a life the finest thing a man can do is save one.”

