Tiffin Youth Football League kicks Fostoria Bills team out of the 2022 league.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Controversy surrounds the Tiffin Youth Football league.

The league’s board members confirmed that a Fostoria team could no longer play in the league for the year.

The league has been around for years, but this year many players branched off and created their own team within the league called the Fostoria Bills.

The Tiffin Youth Football League posted a letter on social media citing safety and behavior reasons.

Local father Vincent Williams said his sons have played for the league for years, and he does not believe this decision is not based on safety concerns but Fostoria wanting its own team. He added that children should not be punished for having talent.

“These kids were developed in the same league they play in. So, they got better from playing in this league. Now you’re going to punish them for getting better in a league you taught them at,” Williams said.

13abc reached out to the league’s board. However, board members did return various requests for comment.

Fostoria Bills Coach Albert McBeth expressed his disappointment. McBeth said 51 kids are now without a place to play and coaches do not want the season to be a wash.

“We have to find them some more games. We’re going to find at least four or five more games for them,” said Albert McBeth.

The Imagine for Youth Foundation, founded by Fostoria native Micah Hyde, issued this statement.

“In 2021, The Imagine for Youth Foundation was approached to assist in fielding a tackle football team of Fostoria athletes as part of the Tiffin Youth Football League. We were thankful for the opportunity to donate $5,000 and helped secure an NFL foundation grant for another $5,000 for this equipment. While this was the extent of our involvement in the league, late last week, we were made aware of the current situation and encouraged all parties to seek a resolution that would be in the best interest of the student-athletes,” Hyde wrote.

Parents say there’s been no resolution.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.