A Toledo pastor is charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence

Reverend Charles Ross is charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence
By Alexis Means
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local pastor was court-ordered to stay away from his wife after an alleged domestic incident involving a gun.

According to court documents, Reverend Charles Ross of New Prospect Baptist Church “loaded a firearm and stated ‘it is going end’ while he held the firearm in front of the victim”.

A family member of the victim didn’t want to show his face but expressed his concerns.

“I’m the one that went up and talk to the deacons. You’re supposed to protect her, not cause harm to her. You’re threatening to harm. That’s a problem,” he said.

Pastor Ross is charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. A motive has not been released for why he allegedly pulled the gun on his wife. On Tuesday, when he faced a judge, he was fingerprinted and released.

13abc reached out to church leaders, and they declined to comment.

“Yes, we all make mistakes, but there’s no way it should be where you can do this and then lie to people saying you didn’t do it. It’s unacceptable,” said the victim’s family member.

Pastor Ross will head back to court later this month. His lawyer also declined to comment at this time.

