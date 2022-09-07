Wednesday morning Toledo house fire under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are currently investigating a Toledo house fire that suspiciously started Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a fire on Dale Street around 1 a.m.

According to TFRD, the fire originated from the back corner of the house. The resident of the house was not home at the time but arrived shortly after the fire started.

TFRD tells 13abc that neighbors said they had seen suspicious activity near the part of the house where the fire had started, but the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. It is currently unknown if the house is salvageable or not.

TFRD says there were no injuries reported.

