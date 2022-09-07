YWCA seeks Milestones Award nominees

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The YWCA of Northwest Ohio is looking for nominees for its 28th Annual Milestones Event: A Tribute to Women.

The organization is commemorating Women’s History Month by recognizing leaders throughout various professional industries and areas of activism and advocacy who embody the YWCA mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.

The Milestones Awards Event was established in 1996 to recognize women of Northwest Ohio who have demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities and who, through their efforts and accomplishments, have opened doors for other women to achieve their potential.

They will be honored for outstanding accomplishments and contributions in eight areas: Arts, Business, Education, Government, Sciences, Social Services, Volunteerism and NEW: Women on the Rise.

Nominees must live or work in Northwest Ohio, demonstrate outstanding achievement or distinction in career and community work, and exhibit leadership qualities.

Nomination forms are available here.

