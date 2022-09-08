9/8: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

We’re staying the course from yesterday, with highs in the low-80s and plenty of sun... with a carbon copy tomorrow as well. Saturday will mark a turning point, with a few isolated showers and increasing clouds before a stubborn low slowly rolls across the Midwest, leading to a few rainy days in a row starting Sunday. Rain totals, however, should remain close to a half-inch on average.

