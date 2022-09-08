Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Child drowns in pool after wandering off from father, authorities say

Authorities in West Virginia say a 6-year-old boy has drowned in a pool. (Source: WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, W. Va. (WTAP/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy in West Virginia has died after falling into a pool.

WTAP reports the boy drowned in a neighborhood pool on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the boy’s father noticed his son had wandered off around 4 p.m. before deputies and firefighters found the child in a pool at a home nearby.

The Wood County sheriff said the boy was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital, but the child could not be revived.

Authorities said the boy’s name would not be released out of respect for the family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper Sandusky High School parents speaking out
Parents speaking out after daughter hospitalized for Upper Sandusky High School drug incident
Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
Those on campus at Bowling Green State University are waiting for updates on the three students...
Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash
She was shot in the back of the head and survived
Toledo man sentenced for shooting his girlfriend in the back of the head
A judge ordered the pastor to stay away from his victim.
Toledo pastor accused of pulling gun on his wife facing charges

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Ukraine energy chief: Russia trying to ‘steal’ nuclear plant
Mourners outside of Buckingham Palace read the official notice from the palace on Queen...
‘A stalwart’: World mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II
Steve Bannon’s state-level charges in New York closely resemble an attempted federal...
Steve Bannon pleads not guilty in ‘We Build the Wall’ scheme