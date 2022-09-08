City Council exploring an option that could relieve medical debt for people in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council discussed new legislation that would relieve the medical for local residents in need Wednesday.

Council members said it’s important to alleviate overwhelming debt for some. For residents who meet a specific income requirement, the relief would assist with financing assistance such as food and rent.

The legislation would involve allocating funds from the American Rescue Plan act and partnering with R.I.P. Medical Debt - a national charity that acquires and abolishes medical debt for people burdened by financial hardship.

“Local governments are putting more money into the problem of medical debt through R.I.P. We get a return of investment; on average, one dollar relieves one hundred dollars of medical debt,” said Allison Sesso, the President and CEO of R.I.P. Medical Debt. ” The system is broken, and it’s setting people up for failure, and what R.I.P medical debt is doing, we don’t think we’re the final solution for the problem. We think we are a critical intervention that people need today while we’re waiting for the government to take bigger, bolder actions,”.

The plan would include allocating $1.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. " It’s actually less than 1% of the allocation that the city of Toledo got and it’s going to relieve $180,000,000-$200 million of medical debt,” said Sesso.

“That was me when I was a 21-year-old. I know what it’s like not to have a union and not have good health care, and I was strapped with debt,” said Tony Totty, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma when he was younger.

He said this ordinance could help people who are in the position he was in.

“People who are old, people who are sick, people of color are much more likely to end up in medical debt, are much more likely to end up in bankruptcy. This is going to act in some ways as relief of that medical debt,” said Lucas County Physician Johnathan Ross. He said the plan would impact some of Lucas County’s most vulnerable communities.

