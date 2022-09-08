Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fixture on the basketball courts throughout the city was killed early Thursday morning, and that community is mourning the loss.
Melvin Thomas, 27, died at the scene of a shooting on Hudson and Elm that also injured two others.
Thomas was a 2013 graduate of Toledo Christian and had taken up coaching basketball.
