Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fixture on the basketball courts throughout the city was killed early Thursday morning, and that community is mourning the loss.

Melvin Thomas, 27, died at the scene of a shooting on Hudson and Elm that also injured two others.

Thomas was a 2013 graduate of Toledo Christian and had taken up coaching basketball.

Melvin Thomas
Melvin Thomas(WTVG)

