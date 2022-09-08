Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fixture on the basketball courts throughout the city was killed early Thursday morning, and that community is mourning the loss.

Melvin Thomas, 27, died at the scene of a shooting on Hudson and Elm that also injured two others.

Thomas was a 2013 graduate of Toledo Christian and had taken up coaching basketball.

Our Toledo Christian community is grieving the tragic loss of our friend, Melvin Thomas. Melvin was a 2013 graduate of Toledo Christian, a basketball mentor, and a friend to so many. Shortly after graduation, he began following in his father’s footsteps to pursue his passion and love for basketball through his personal coaching business. Melvin has greatly impacted and inspired our Toledo Christian athletes, as well as thousands of youth from across Northwest Ohio. His legacy will be known for years to come in the countless lives he has touched. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and his friends.

Melvin Thomas (WTVG)

