Dine In The 419: Smokin’ Buckeye BBQ Co.

By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On S. Main Street in Findlay, right before it turns into Route 68, you’ll find Smokin’ Buckey BBQ Co. They used to be in Carey. Now, just follow your nose to some smokin’ good food.

“We traveled around with our mobile unit. Won many rib-offs. Then we decided we wanted to move to a real restaurant and sell some alcohol,” explains Diane Coulston, who co-owns Smokin’ Buckeye BBQ with her husband. “We moved over here last February.” Today, we sample a smoked rack of ribs, smoked chicken, and a creation called “Porky Tots with Mac & Cheese.” It’s pulled pork on tater tots, topped with Mac and Cheese, all baked to perfection. Check out Smokin’ Buckeye BBQ Co. online here: https://www.smokinbuckeyebbq

