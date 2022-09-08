The Healing Barn hosts fundraiser for abused, neglected horses

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -The Healing Barn hosts a special fundraiser for neglected and abused horses on Saturday,

The event will take place at the Carranor Hunt & Polo Club in Perrysburg, located on 502 E 2nd St. The event will run from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy live music from Toledo area band DC Taylor and wine tasting and curated grazing stations. Guest will also have the opportunity to bid on various silent auction items donated by several area businesses.

The Wood County Rescue has helped dozens of abused horses since 1999.

13abc news reporter Lissa Guyton will emcee the evening.

For more information, visit the fundraiser’s Eventbrite page.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.