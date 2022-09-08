Lucas County Sheriff’s Office issues missing persons alert

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to look for missing adult Gary McGowan.

According to the missing adult alert, McGowan was last seen on September 7 around 11 p.m. McGowan was driving a tan 2004 Buick Rendezvous with an Ohio license plate FJD3101. Officers said he is easily confused and struggles to walk well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Records Section at 419-213-4975.

