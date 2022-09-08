Lucas County Special Olympics softball team heading to state championship

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - For Special Olympians, softball games at the Lucas County Rec Center are both fun and serious. Every Wednesday, the athletes partner up with members of the community as unified teams.

“We partner with Wood County and they can’t get enough of it, either team. Our athletes look forward to this every year. Again, it’s more with the community, having part, you know, playing with members of the community has been the most important part, and I think the partners get just as much out of it as the athletes do,” explains Kelley Watson, coordinator of Lucas County Special Olympics.

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 marked the final evening of the six week unified season.

“Honestly, it’s just seeing them. One, you get to see them have fun, and two, you get to go have fun yourself. Playing alongside them. Playing in games. I mean, you get competitive. You get in it, too. You can hear everyone cheering,” said Colten Bonk, a Unified Team Partner who got involved with the program through The University of Toledo.

Many of the Special Olympians playing in the league are now preparing for a big game. After winning regionals, they’re moving on to compete in the Division 2 Special Olympics Ohio State Championship at Sports Force Park in Sandusky on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The coach of the Lucas County Lightning says last time they won the state championship was four years ago.

“We ended up beating the odds, actually. The team that we played in the championship was expected to kill us and we came through and won by one run,” explains Coach Rob Watson.

The team will now once again head to states and play for the title.

