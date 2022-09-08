Monarch butterfly population in decline

The monarch butterfly is probably the most well-known one in our area, but do you remember the last time you actually saw one?

It’s not officially an endangered species but there’s a push to label them as such.

“The numbers have been declining since the 1990s,” said Ryan Walsh, the Director of Plant Conservation at the Toledo Zoo. “We have maybe 5% as many monarchs as we did in the 60s and 70s.”

The development of herbicide-resistant crops had a major, unintended side effect when farmers began applying weed killer more freely.

“Now, if you look at cornfields, it’s just corn… there’s no milkweed growing up there,” explained Walsh. “So, basically overnight, all of that Midwest habitat disappeared.”

That milkweed plant is vital to the life cycle of monarch butterflies.

“Their larvae can’t grow without it… it only eats milkweed. So, without that, there’s no monarchs,” Walsh explained.

Monarchs play an important role in our ecosystem as they are pollinators, and you can help them out if you own any amount of land.

“You can actually have a little habitat in your backyard,” Walsh told us. “You plant a couple milkweed plants and some native flowers that will flower across the year, and that’s perfect for the monarchs.”

If you’re not sure where to start, the Toledo Zoo can help. They run a native plant nursery called Wild Toledo that sells 11 different native milkweed species. You can purchase them online at this link: https://wildtoledo.org/

If you grow it, they will come. However, Walsh said that it may take two to three years for the migrating monarchs to utilize your plants, so don’t be discouraged if you don’t see many at first.

“If you have several monarch larvae on your milkweed, it might completely strip the milkweed. But that’s not a problem; that’s what happens in nature,” Walsh explained. “And the milkweed can actually grow back, and that’s how we rear them in captivity.

