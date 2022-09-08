September 8th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and warm today and Friday with highs in the low to middle 80s. A little patchy fog is possible near the Maumee River between Toledo and Fort Wayne tonight. Lows will be in the middle 50s. Increasing clouds are expected on Saturday with a shower possible by evening. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Clouds and scattered light showers are likely Sunday through Wednesday of next week with highs in the 70s.

