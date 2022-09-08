Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

‘Thomas and Friends’ introduces first autistic character

Bruno is the show's first character with autism.
Bruno is the show's first character with autism.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The children’s TV show “Thomas and Friends: All Engines Go” is introducing its first autistic character.

His name is Bruno, and Mattel describes him as a “joyful, pun-making brake car.”

Bruno will be voiced by 10-year-old Chuck Smith in the U.S. and 9-year-old Elliot Garcia in the U.K. Both are voice actors with autism.

More than 2% of adults in the U.S. have autism, according to a 2017 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 26th season of “Thomas and Friends” starts later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper Sandusky High School parents speaking out
Parents speaking out after daughter hospitalized for Upper Sandusky High School drug incident
Those on campus at Bowling Green State University are waiting for updates on the three students...
Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash
Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to be retired
Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to be retired
She was shot in the back of the head and survived
Toledo man sentenced for shooting his girlfriend in the back of the head
Fifty one kids don't have a place to play football.
Tiffin Youth Football League kicks Fostoria Bills out of 2022 league

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, holds a landmine sniffer dog, Jack Russell...
Blinken, in Kyiv, unveils $2 billion in US military aid for Europe
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Powell: Higher rates won’t likely cause deep US recession
The last suspect in a horrific stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada...
Canada rampage suspect death prompts fresh investigation