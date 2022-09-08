TLCHD offering walk-in COVID booster shot clinics

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 booster shot clinics starting this week.

TLCHD is offering the new bivalent booster vaccines at walk-in clinics held at the health department on weekdays starting on Friday, Sept. 9. They will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The clinics will offer the news boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Officials say the new booster shots target today’s most-common strains of the omicron variant.

“The bivalent formulations of the vaccines were approved for use as a single booster dose at least two months following primary or booster vaccination,” a statement from the health department said. “The vaccines are safe and have been tested to meet the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CDC’s rigorous scientific standards.”

The Pfizer booster shot is available for those 12 and older and the Moderna booster is available for those 18 and older. Those who have been previously vaccinated can choose either booster.

The health department encourages everyone 6 months and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and said those who receive a shot may experience some side effects.

TLCHD is located at 635 N. Erie Street in Toledo.

“We want to make sure that everyone has the most up-to-date protection against COVID-19,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski. “The updated vaccine is an additional tool to use to stay protected. As we head into fall, we expect to see an increase of COVID-19 cases, as is typical for respiratory illnesses. Getting the approved bivalent vaccine is essential in staying protected from the newer variants of COVID-19.”

