Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPS Transportation Portal app allows parents to track child’s bus ride

The Edulog Parent Portal is an easy way to track your child's bus.
By Alexis Means
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo grandmother shares her concerns about the safety of children awaiting school buses.

She’s concerned about overgrown weeds at her six-year-old grandson’s bus stop. Ronnell Ferrell fears for her grandson’s safety at the school bus stop as the grass on the corner of Brown and Vance street is taller than him.

“If he walks on the sidewalk, he will be swallowed up by all the weeds and all the grass,” said Ferrell.

13abc contacted the city officials, who said the private lot will get cut.

Currently, the grass stands taller than four feet, which is too high for a child to see.

“I’m sure my grandson isn’t the only kid that’s going to be catching the bus over here,” said Ferrell.

It’s the first year Ferrell’s grandson is riding a school bus, and she simply wants to ensure he arrives at school safely.

Toledo Public Schools District urges parents to use the district’s Edulog Parent Portal. It’s an easy way to track your child while they are on the school bus. You scan this QR code to start downloading the information. To complete the process, you will need to know your student’s school ID number.

“You can do anything from alerts to just watching it,” said Cindy Fox, Acting Executive Director of TPS Transportation.

TPS transports about 3,500 students daily.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
Upper Sandusky High School parents speaking out
Parents speaking out after daughter hospitalized for Upper Sandusky High School drug incident
Those on campus at Bowling Green State University are waiting for updates on the three students...
Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash
She was shot in the back of the head and survived
Toledo man sentenced for shooting his girlfriend in the back of the head
A judge ordered the pastor to stay away from his victim.
Toledo pastor accused of pulling gun on his wife facing charges

Latest News

13abc's Dan Smith goes Over the Edge for Victory
WATCH: 13abc's Dan Smith rappels down Toledo building for charity
Monarch butterflies in decline
Monarch butterfly population in decline
Maumee Police Sgt appears on Oath Keepers membership rolls
Maumee Police Sgt. on Oath Keepers membership rolls, docs say
Greg Westrick, a Maumee Police Sergeant, was listed on the Oath Keepers membership rolls,...
Local police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show