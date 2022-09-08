TPS Transportation Portal app allows parents to track child’s bus ride

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo grandmother shares her concerns about the safety of children awaiting school buses.

She’s concerned about overgrown weeds at her six-year-old grandson’s bus stop. Ronnell Ferrell fears for her grandson’s safety at the school bus stop as the grass on the corner of Brown and Vance street is taller than him.

“If he walks on the sidewalk, he will be swallowed up by all the weeds and all the grass,” said Ferrell.

13abc contacted the city officials, who said the private lot will get cut.

Currently, the grass stands taller than four feet, which is too high for a child to see.

“I’m sure my grandson isn’t the only kid that’s going to be catching the bus over here,” said Ferrell.

It’s the first year Ferrell’s grandson is riding a school bus, and she simply wants to ensure he arrives at school safely.

Toledo Public Schools District urges parents to use the district’s Edulog Parent Portal. It’s an easy way to track your child while they are on the school bus. You scan this QR code to start downloading the information. To complete the process, you will need to know your student’s school ID number.

“You can do anything from alerts to just watching it,” said Cindy Fox, Acting Executive Director of TPS Transportation.

TPS transports about 3,500 students daily.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.