Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at the intersection of Hudson and Elm early Thursday morning

In a separate shooting an hour later at the Orchard Inn bar on the 2800 block of Sylvania Ave., one person was shot and taken to the hospital after an argument turned into gunfire.

Both incidents are under investigation.

This story will be updated with more information as it is made available.

