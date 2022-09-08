Birthday Club
Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead

Two separate incidents in the early morning hours of September 8 left multiple people shot, including one person who died.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at the intersection of Hudson and Elm early Thursday morning

In a separate shooting an hour later at the Orchard Inn bar on the 2800 block of Sylvania Ave., one person was shot and taken to the hospital after an argument turned into gunfire.

Both incidents are under investigation.

This story will be updated with more information as it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

