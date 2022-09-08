Birthday Club
WATCH: 13abc’s Dan Smith rappels down building for charity

Dan Smith goes Over the Edge for Victory, raising money for cancer patients
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Dan Smith rappelled down a downtown Toledo building on Thursday for charity.

The Victory Center’s annual “Over the Edge for Victory” event raises money for cancer survivors, patients, and caregivers. Dan was one of several who participated in the event. You can make a donation to the organization at the link here. The organization said every dollar donated stays in Northwest Ohio.

You can watch Dan go “over the edge” in the video here.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

