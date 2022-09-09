9/9: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

It’s our last day of full sunshine -- perfect for everything from high school football to Greek-American Fest downtown, as long as you drink plenty of water. Highs in the mid-80s will continue Saturday, with isolated showers giving way to more widespread light to moderate rain Sunday evening through much of Monday. Highs will temporarily dip to the low-70s, then rise again as sun wins out again by next midweek.

