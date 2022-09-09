Birthday Club
9/9: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Sunny and warm Friday; rain returns by Sunday
Our last day of full sunshine for the next few days, as light rain swirls around Sunday and Monday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
It’s our last day of full sunshine -- perfect for everything from high school football to Greek-American Fest downtown, as long as you drink plenty of water. Highs in the mid-80s will continue Saturday, with isolated showers giving way to more widespread light to moderate rain Sunday evening through much of Monday. Highs will temporarily dip to the low-70s, then rise again as sun wins out again by next midweek.

