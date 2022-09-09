Birthday Club
9/9/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

The weekend forecast includes some sunshine and the chance of rain
By Jay Berschback
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy, warmer, lows in the lower to mid 60s. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, more humid, slight chance of an afternoon shower, highs in the mid 80s. SUNDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower, showers and storms more likely in the afternoon and evening, highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

