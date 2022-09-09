After two years away from the game, back-up QB Marco Morrison helps Generals remain undefeated

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Anthony Wayne starting quarterback Grant Kinne went down with an injury prior to the Generals game against Whitmer last week, Marco Morrison stepped up to fill the role under center.

Before the 2022 season, Morrison decided to return to the gridiron after taking some time away from football. The senior hadn’t played in a football game since his freshman year at Saline High School in Michigan.

Little did Morrison know walking into school Monday, he would become the starting quarterback as Anthony Wayne looked to keep their undefeated record alive just five days later.

“I said you know Marco, I don’t know if Grant is going to be able to go so, you’re probably going to have to play quarterback on Friday. He kind of looked down and gave a big smile...” said Head Coach Andy Brungard.

Morrison is familiar with being in the spotlight. His father, Steve Morrison, is a former linebacker for the University of Michigan and his mother, Mary played softball for the Wolverines.

“Our coaches made a great plan all week and with everything going the way it was, a lot of people were doubting us. We tried to keep everything in house and deal with it with ourselves and I thought we did a really good job at that,” added Morrison.

The Generals will look to extend their undefeated record to 4-0 as they take on Maumee this week.

