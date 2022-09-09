City leaders hosts gun buyback event in efforts to lessen violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo, in partnership with Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, and Police Chief George Kral, will hold a gun buyback event Saturday.

The event will take place at the Frederick Douglass Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center is located on 1001 Indiana Ave, Toledo.

“Anyone turning in firearms will receive a gas gift card to any BP gas station for every firearm turned in. There will be no questions asked, and no ID is required to turn in guns. Turning in a handgun will get a $100 gift card, shotguns, and riffles will get $200 gift cards, and automatic weapons will get a $250 gift card. All guns must be cleared and unloaded prior to turning them in,” said Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

In light of recent violent incidents in Toledo involving guns, some people in the city have doubts that the initiative will reduce gun violence.

One woman who preferred to remain anonymous said the people buying the gun, don’t have any intention of turning them in. " It’s the reason why they bought them. That’s the reason I bought him some of them to protect themselves.” She said there are other things officials can do to reduce the violence. " Just make sure they check people out that are getting the guards. Make sure they check them out and that they’re not just giving them to anybody.”

Ronald Straight said gun violence is not a good look for Toledo and deters people from moving here. He thinks any effort is a good start.

“If it gets illegal guns off the street, that’ll work for me,” said Straight.

Straight went on to say while the buyback event is a good start, ultimately, bigger changes need to be made. " The controls on guns should be better than what they are, it’s too easy. And I’m a gun owner. They are all legal. And it’s just too easy for undesirables to get guns,” said Straight.

