Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom.

The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook.

Around 5:15 a.m. Friday, police got the call from the family saying the animal was in the bathroom and they did not want to get near it.

The coyote managed to slip inside the home around 4 a.m. through the front door while the family was packing up their vehicle to hit the road for a trip, police explained.

“Honestly, I had a few people asking me, ‘How did you not see him coming through the door?’” said Adam Whaley. “It was so dark outside that no one would have saw that. The door was only open for five or six seconds, so he was definitely close by the time we opened the door. It looked so small so he just slipped right by us.”

Whaley says he thinks the coyote was hanging out for a while.

He says his dad eventually noticed the animal was hiding behind the toilet after using the bathroom, and that’s when they called the Trenton Police Department to help.

Officers safely removed the coyote and released him outside unharmed, according to the Facebook post.

“By the time [officers] all got there, they were all laughing about the situation when they were there,” said Whaley. “They handled it really well. They handled it very professionally and quickly too.”

Trenton police offered this reminder to residents in the area:

As a reminder, our city is surrounded by rural/agricultural areas that these animals call home. Please keep small pets and animals in mind during the evening hours, and please report any suspicious activity to our office.

