‘Forward Toledo’ seeks to plot out the city’s future over the next 20 years

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and the Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission announced the launch of Forward Toledo, a comprehensive land-use plan which will guide land development goals in Toledo for the next 10-20 years.

The plan will serve as the community’s collective statement on who it wants to be and how it would like to grow as a city.

“Land is a limited resource and should be planned for the greatest public benefit,” the statement read.

Forward Toledo is looking for input from city planning staff, committee members and all Toledoans to provide guidance for development, prioritize city policies, and fund new products.

“The Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission is excited to start public engagement for the Forward Toledo Comprehensive Land-Use Plan. It will establish a set of priorities that will help guide development decisions within the City of Toledo,” Joshua Lewandowski, principal planner, Lucas-County Planning Commission, said. “It focuses on how land is used, how buildings are designed, and the ways that can impact the overall quality of a neighborhood.”

You can have your say by filling out as many as six separate surveys, which we’ve included links to below:

Short Survey

Sustain Survey

Build Survey

Place Survey

Park Survey

Move Survey

