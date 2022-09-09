Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

‘Forward Toledo’ seeks to plot out the city’s future over the next 20 years

Forward Toledo
Forward Toledo(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and the Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission announced the launch of Forward Toledo, a comprehensive land-use plan which will guide land development goals in Toledo for the next 10-20 years.

The plan will serve as the community’s collective statement on who it wants to be and how it would like to grow as a city.

“Land is a limited resource and should be planned for the greatest public benefit,” the statement read.

Forward Toledo is looking for input from city planning staff, committee members and all Toledoans to provide guidance for development, prioritize city policies, and fund new products.

“The Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission is excited to start public engagement for the Forward Toledo Comprehensive Land-Use Plan. It will establish a set of priorities that will help guide development decisions within the City of Toledo,” Joshua Lewandowski, principal planner, Lucas-County Planning Commission, said. “It focuses on how land is used, how buildings are designed, and the ways that can impact the overall quality of a neighborhood.”

You can have your say by filling out as many as six separate surveys, which we’ve included links to below:

Short Survey

Sustain Survey

Build Survey

Place Survey

Park Survey

Move Survey

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
Greg Westrick, a Maumee Police Sergeant, was listed on the Oath Keepers membership rolls,...
Local police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show
Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas
Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
A judge ordered the pastor to stay away from his victim.
Toledo pastor accused of pulling gun on his wife facing charges

Latest News

A police chase in Toledo ends in a crash at Secor and Sylvania on Sept. 8, 2022. Police say the...
Toledo police chase ends in multi-car crash
Police chase ends in crash and Secor and Sylvania
Police chase ends in multi-car crash
Our last day of full sunshine for the next few days, as light rain swirls around Sunday and...
9/9: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Imagine It! - Cheese Ball Combustion - Sept. 10th, 2022