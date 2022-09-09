Birthday Club
Intel’s investment in Ohio could have $100 billion impact

Renderings, site plans for Ohio Intel projects
Renderings, site plans for Ohio Intel projects(Intel Corporation | Source: Intel Corporation)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The largest single private-sector investment in Ohio’s history could make the state home to one of the biggest semiconductor manufacturing sites in the world.

Intel’s initial $20 billion investment into two new factories in Licking County could grow to as much as $100 billion by the time the buildout is complete, according to the global technology company.

HAPPENING FRIDAY: President Biden travels to Ohio for groundbreaking at Intel semiconductor site

The first phase of the two-factory project is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs for Ohio.

The land, which spans approximately 1,000 acres, can accommodate a total of eight chip factories.

Microchip production at the new sites is scheduled to commence in 2025.

