Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Local man accused of exposing himself to young girls pleads not guilty

Warrer allegedly exposed himself to, and approached young females in Springfield Twp.
Warrer allegedly exposed himself to, and approached young females in Springfield Twp.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of exposing himself while approaching young girls in a Springfield Township parking lot pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Steven Warrer pleaded not guilty to a public indecency charge on Friday, Sept. 9. A judge set a supervised own recognizance bond with the condition that he completes a mental health assessment.

He was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury last month.

Deputies with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Warrer without pants on near the Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores near East Mall Drive in Springfield Township on Sunday, July 24. Law enforcement officials said they received a call about an “obscene person” driving in the area and found Warrer in his car only wearing underwear.

Authorities said he exposed himself and touched himself while approached girls in the parking lot that night.

Court documents show this isn’t Warrer’s first run-in with law enforcement, with charges dating back to 2001.

Warrer is due back in court on Oct. 19.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
Greg Westrick, a Maumee Police Sergeant, was listed on the Oath Keepers membership rolls,...
Local police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show
Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas
Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
A judge ordered the pastor to stay away from his victim.
Toledo pastor accused of pulling gun on his wife facing charges

Latest News

Maumee Police Sgt. Greg Westrick was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 8 after reports he...
Maumee PD Sgt. on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show
Greg Westrick, a Maumee Police Sergeant, was listed on the Oath Keepers membership rolls,...
Maumee police sergeant placed on leave amid investigation into Oath Keepers ties
Forward Toledo
‘Forward Toledo’ seeks to plot out the city’s future over the next 20 years
A police chase in Toledo ends in a crash at Secor and Sylvania on Sept. 8, 2022. Police say the...
Toledo police chase ends in multi-car crash