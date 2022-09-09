Local man accused of exposing himself to young girls pleads not guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of exposing himself while approaching young girls in a Springfield Township parking lot pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Steven Warrer pleaded not guilty to a public indecency charge on Friday, Sept. 9. A judge set a supervised own recognizance bond with the condition that he completes a mental health assessment.

He was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury last month.

Deputies with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Warrer without pants on near the Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores near East Mall Drive in Springfield Township on Sunday, July 24. Law enforcement officials said they received a call about an “obscene person” driving in the area and found Warrer in his car only wearing underwear.

Authorities said he exposed himself and touched himself while approached girls in the parking lot that night.

Court documents show this isn’t Warrer’s first run-in with law enforcement, with charges dating back to 2001.

Warrer is due back in court on Oct. 19.

