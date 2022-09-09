Maumee police sergeant placed on leave amid investigation into Oath Keepers ties

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee Police sergeant is on administrative leave amid an investigation into his ties to what some organizations call an anti-government extremist group.

A statement from Maumee Mayor Richard Carr on Friday said that Sgt. Greg Westrick was placed on administrative leave Thursday. The move follows reports Westrick appeared on membership rolls for the Oath Keepers. He will not be working for the city during his leave.

The statement went on to say that an outside agency will now investigate the issue and make a recommendation to the City of Maumee.

Documents obtained by 13abc show Westrick touted his gunsmith training in applying for membership with the Oath Keepers. He told the Oath Keepers that he was “interested in local rallies. As far as talents, I am a trained gunsmith and certified [sic] armored on a few weapon systems. But I also have computer skills for above average web applications.”

It’s unclear at this time whether Westrick participated in any events with the Oath Keepers. 13abc reached out to Westrick for comment and has not heard back.

The Maumee Chief of Police told 13abc Thursday the department was investigating the matter and that there was no type of administrative leave in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Local police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.