Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Maumee police sergeant placed on leave amid investigation into Oath Keepers ties

Maumee Police Sgt. Greg Westrick appeared on internal membership rolls for the Oath Keepers, according to documents obtained by 13abc
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee Police sergeant is on administrative leave amid an investigation into his ties to what some organizations call an anti-government extremist group.

A statement from Maumee Mayor Richard Carr on Friday said that Sgt. Greg Westrick was placed on administrative leave Thursday. The move follows reports Westrick appeared on membership rolls for the Oath Keepers. He will not be working for the city during his leave.

The statement went on to say that an outside agency will now investigate the issue and make a recommendation to the City of Maumee.

Documents obtained by 13abc show Westrick touted his gunsmith training in applying for membership with the Oath Keepers. He told the Oath Keepers that he was “interested in local rallies. As far as talents, I am a trained gunsmith and certified [sic] armored on a few weapon systems. But I also have computer skills for above average web applications.”

It’s unclear at this time whether Westrick participated in any events with the Oath Keepers. 13abc reached out to Westrick for comment and has not heard back.

The Maumee Chief of Police told 13abc Thursday the department was investigating the matter and that there was no type of administrative leave in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Local police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
Greg Westrick, a Maumee Police Sergeant, was listed on the Oath Keepers membership rolls,...
Local police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show
Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas
Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
A judge ordered the pastor to stay away from his victim.
Toledo pastor accused of pulling gun on his wife facing charges

Latest News

Maumee Police Sgt. Greg Westrick was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 8 after reports he...
Maumee PD Sgt. on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show
Forward Toledo
‘Forward Toledo’ seeks to plot out the city’s future over the next 20 years
A police chase in Toledo ends in a crash at Secor and Sylvania on Sept. 8, 2022. Police say the...
Toledo police chase ends in multi-car crash
Police chase ends in crash and Secor and Sylvania
Police chase ends in multi-car crash