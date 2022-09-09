‘Melvin was big on giving back’ Slain basketball coach’s league goes on this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 27-year-old Melvin Thomas was shot and killed early Thursday morning on Elm Street. He was a well-known and well-respected basketball coach and trainer who worked with a lot of kids throughout our region.

When you mention his name, it is quickly clear just how many lives he impacted. He was a man who truly made a difference. His legacy will live on thanks to a number of events, including his fall girls basketball league, which will go on as planned starting this Sunday.

In his 27-years, Melvin helped shape a lot of young lives. Dave McWhinnie was Melvin’s high school coach at Toledo Christian and his friend. “Melvin was big on giving back to the community. He wanted to see people reach their God-given potential and he was amazing at it. I hope as a community we come together and do everything we can to honor him going forward.”

And that starts this weekend as teams will take the court to play in Melvin’s memory. Dozens of middle school and high school girls will be playing in the league Melvin started years ago

Ronnell Isom will be on the sidelines coaching. “He’s just missed, missed real bad. We all need to take a minute and recognize him for who he was and what he did.”

Melvin coached, trained and mentored kids from all over the area. Ronnell says they all loved him. “If you asked a kid about him, no matter if they went to Woodward, Patrick Henry or Toledo Christian, they’d all say the same thing about him. He was a joy to be around. His smile was contagious.”

Chris Darrington and Melvin had been friends since childhood. “He wasn’t just saying that he wanted to see the youth do better. He was putting the work in with them. I always respected that.” He still can’t believe his friend is gone. “This was a positive guy and a role model in our community and a great spirit and he ends up shot and killed.”

Chris says there’s a message for all of us in Melvin’s death. “It’s a wake-up call to our city that we need to continue to do what we need to do as far as gun violence is concerned.”

Ronnell also has a message for whoever ended the life of his friend and brother. “I pray for them whoever they are. I hope God has mercy on their soul. You affected a lot of lives.”

In addition to Melvin’s fall league starting up this weekend, Jupmode is making shirts honoring Melvin’s life and legacy. Some of the proceeds from the sales will be used to start an event in his memory.

No arrests have been made. Two other people were also shot. They suffered non life-threatening injuries. If you know anything, call or text Crimestopper. That number is 419-255-1111.

