Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Police: Remains of missing man found in ‘makeshift tomb’; woman arrested

Police say Trista Spicer is facing a murder charge after a missing man's remains were found at...
Police say Trista Spicer is facing a murder charge after a missing man's remains were found at a California home.(San Bernardino Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in California have arrested a woman after investigators made a disturbing discovery at a home late last month.

The San Bernardino Police Department reports officers were called to a property on Aug. 23 after receiving a tip about possible human remains at the residence.

Police said they gathered enough information for a search warrant and found what appeared to be a “makeshift tomb” on the property.

According to the department, investigators found human remains inside the tomb that were identified as Eric Mercado, a person who was reported missing by his family in 2014.

Police said Mercado had previously lived at the property with another person, Trista Spicer. An arrest warrant was issued for Spicer’s arrest after homicide detectives said evidence found her responsible for his death.

On Sept. 2, investigators located and arrested Spicer in the city of Yucaipa. She was booked on the charge of murder.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
Upper Sandusky High School parents speaking out
Parents speaking out after daughter hospitalized for Upper Sandusky High School drug incident
Those on campus at Bowling Green State University are waiting for updates on the three students...
Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash
She was shot in the back of the head and survived
Toledo man sentenced for shooting his girlfriend in the back of the head
A judge ordered the pastor to stay away from his victim.
Toledo pastor accused of pulling gun on his wife facing charges

Latest News

Uvalde police reported a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
Uvalde police investigating shooting at park
13abc's Dan Smith goes Over the Edge for Victory
WATCH: 13abc’s Dan Smith rappels down building for charity
13abc's Dan Smith goes Over the Edge for Victory
WATCH: 13abc's Dan Smith rappels down Toledo building for charity
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents probe: US ready to appeal judge’s hold