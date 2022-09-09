Riverview Terrace engineering report released

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - Engineers have released a report on the damage at an Adrian apartment complex that has been deemed unsafe for residents to live in.

Hundreds of Riverview Terrace residents have been displaced after engineers found structural issues at the high-rise apartment complex in July.

An engineering report from Thornton Tomasetti said that the the building has a “discontinuous lateral load path” and that there is significant distress at the connection of the façade to the floor system. The assessment said the building should not be occupied until there is a fix in place.

The full report with photos and recommendations is available below.

