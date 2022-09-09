Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

September 9th Weather Forecast

Few Showers Early Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and warm this afternoon with a high in the middle 80s. The humidity returns tonight into Saturday. Highs will be in the middle 80s with a chance of an evening shower. While most of Sunday will be dry, there is a high chance for a few showers especially late in the day. Highs will be around 80. A few scattered light showers are likely on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle 70s. Sunshine and warmer weather quickly returns by the middle of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas
Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas
Greg Westrick, a Maumee Police Sergeant, was listed on the Oath Keepers membership rolls,...
Local police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show
A judge ordered the pastor to stay away from his victim.
Toledo pastor accused of pulling gun on his wife facing charges

Latest News

September 9th Weather Forecast
September 9th Weather Forecast
9/8/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/8/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
Lots of sun today and tomorrow, and still tracking that stubborn low which could give us a few...
9/8: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast
Lots of sun today and tomorrow, and still tracking that stubborn low which could give us a few...
9/8: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast