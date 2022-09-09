Shooting for a good cause

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The mission of Metroparks Toledo is to get people outside and they’re partnering with a local organization to do that with a group of veterans this weekend.

Nicholas Vincent is a board member for Ohio Veterans Outdoors, the organization putting on an archery fundraiser Saturday.

“We know the healing and therapeutic benefits of being outdoors,” Vincent tells 13abc.

Those benefits are going to some local veterans this weekend, courtesy of Metroparks Toledo and OVO.

“Our mission is to promote wounded veteran wellness,” Vincent said, “Through outdoor experiences and education. We do this by taking veterans on all-expenses-paid hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities.”

And it’s the perfect partnership for this weekend’s event, because that’s the goal of Metroparks Toledo, too.

“We partner with many groups, with the common theme of getting people outdoors,” said Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo. “It’s sort of a win-win-win for everybody, building camaraderie, but doing it outdoors.”

Through events like this, Ohio Veterans Outdoors has been helping local vets since 2016.

“We’re not therapists, we don’t wear white coats. We strive for an atmosphere that fosters camaraderie, sisterhood, and brotherhood, that many of the veterans experience from their service. And may be missing in their civilian life,” Vincent said.

But this is the first event of its kind for OVO, to include non-vets, like Vincent himself.

“I’ve had multiple people tell me they appreciate civilians understanding and caring about their health their wellbeing and getting better to whatever extent they need to.”

That event is happening Saturday at Westwinds Metropark in Holland, 10 AM to 2 PM. There’s no registration, but non-veterans are asked for a $10 donation to participate.

If you don’t have your own equipment, Metroparks Toledo staff will provide bows and arrows to rent.

You can visit the OVO Facebook page or their website if you’d like to donate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.