Something’s brewing in this week’s Hittin’ The Town

It’s called Buffalo Rock Brewing Company. One of the three owners Troy Burns said his love for craft beer started with brewing.

“I didn’t enjoy craft beer until I started brewing it,” Burns said.

He’s been doing that for about two decades.

“I love creating, personally. Trying new things, which is why we have 18 taps. Since opening just over a year ago we’ve had 54 different beers produced already,” Burns said.

And all kinds of flavors are on tap.

“We do IPA’s, stouts, some basic amber ales, coffee-infused ales, coffee stouts, Belgians, and an authentic German beer,” Burns said.

Burns said coming up with a tasty beer is an art form. “I’ve thrown away just as much as I’ve made. You may try something, and if it doesn’t work, you decide not to make it, and then you get some that stick, you continue to try.”

The beers here have crafty names like The Turtle in the Buff and Spicy Buffalo. The list continues to grow as there will soon be one that was inspired by a vacation out west.

“We went on a trip to south Dakota recently and saw a shirt that said, “don’t pet the fluffy cows.” It was a bison, and so, we have a fluffy cow coming out. It will be a hazy IPA,” Burns said.

There’s also artwork connected to each brew. Whimsical watercolors help tell the story behind all the beers, and they’re painted by Troy’s wife.

“I’ll send her a couple names, and within 15-20 minutes, she’ll have it done and say, “what do you think?” We may make a few changes, but we let her turn out what she wants to do. She’s very good at it,” Burns said.

For the couple, it’s about far more than just beer. The brewery hosts plenty of events that focus on the community and bringing people together. There’s live music most nights and plenty of tasty offerings from different food trucks.

“We do Saturday morning yoga. It’s beer yoga, so you have to pose with a beer in your hand. We do paint and pint. That’s where you have a beer when painting. It can get creative a little bit. We’re open to private events as well,” Burns said.

So there’s plenty brewing here for everyone. “It’s something different in every glass. Every type, style, flavor has something unique to offer,” Burns said.

Buffalo Rock Brewing is open from Tuesday to Saturday − the brewery is open on Mondays for private parties and special events. Kids are welcome as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

To learn more, check out the brewery’s website.

